Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASM) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Comparison side by side

Both Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 2 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 80 4.87 N/A 3.18 24.43

Demonstrates Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Merck & Co. Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0% 0% Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Merck & Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Merck & Co. Inc. is $90.29, which is potential 10.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.14% of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.7% of Merck & Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Merck & Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -17.87% -25.15% -28.57% -64.66% 5.59% -43.79% Merck & Co. Inc. -0.81% -1.25% -1.86% 3.59% 29.94% 1.49%

For the past year Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has -43.79% weaker performance while Merck & Co. Inc. has 1.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Merck & Co. Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.