Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stake Held by Luminus Management Llc; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) Holding by $2.67 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 30,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.53 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 176.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 211,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 331,493 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.99 million for 18.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp by 10,650 shares to 250,368 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 278,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).