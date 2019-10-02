Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3 11.46 270.36M -0.48 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 0.00 5.18M 0.02 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Tengasco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 7,889,346,056.20% -4.2% -2% Tengasco Inc. 766,612,401.95% 3.4% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tengasco Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Tengasco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Tengasco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 90.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Tengasco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Tengasco Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.