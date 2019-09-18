Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.58 N/A -0.48 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.95 N/A 0.38 8.61

Demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Petroleum Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential is 58.92% at a $6.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 19.1%. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.