Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Both Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.76 N/A -0.11 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 66.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.