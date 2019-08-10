Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

We are comparing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.40 N/A -0.48 0.00 Hess Corporation 60 2.84 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential is 191.58% at a $8.31 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 7.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.