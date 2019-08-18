Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.43 N/A -0.48 0.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.03 N/A 0.24 28.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Oasis Petroleum Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.31 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 173.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 3.9%. 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.