Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.70 N/A 0.84 9.81

In table 1 we can see Oasis Petroleum Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Petroleum Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. CNX Resources Corporation has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 186.55% upside potential and an average price target of $8.31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.