Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.62 N/A -0.11 0.00 Apache Corporation 31 1.23 N/A 0.28 110.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Apache Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Apache Corporation on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Apache Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

The upside potential is 101.58% for Oasis Petroleum Inc. with average target price of $8.93. Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s average target price is $35.67, while its potential upside is 52.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oasis Petroleum Inc. seems more appealing than Apache Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Apache Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance while Apache Corporation has 18.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.