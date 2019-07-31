Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Reaches $5.14 After 5.00% Up Move; GMP CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GMPXF) SI Increased By 2.79%

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 4.74M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.66 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $5.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OAS worth $82.75M more.

GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF) had an increase of 2.79% in short interest. GMPXF’s SI was 110,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.79% from 107,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 43 days are for GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF)’s short sellers to cover GMPXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.0464 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 8,500 shares traded or 702.64% up from the average. GMP Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMPXF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GMP Capital Inc., an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial services and products to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $146.24 million. It operates in two divisions, Capital Markets and Wealth Management. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking services, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional research and sales, and trading services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 863,802 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 10.06 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 136,198 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 95,995 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 45,650 shares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,630 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 125,128 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Dana Inv has 143,135 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 29,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 113,869 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 799,740 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is A Bad Moon Rising For The Stock Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 42.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.