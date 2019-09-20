Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Reaches $4.06 After 4.00% Up Move; Dennys (DENN) Shorts Lowered By 6.28%

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 6.21 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.31 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $4.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OAS worth $52.28 million more.

Dennys Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) had a decrease of 6.28% in short interest. DENN’s SI was 2.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.28% from 2.13M shares previously. With 380,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Dennys Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s short sellers to cover DENN’s short positions. The SI to Dennys Corporation’s float is 3.36%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 509,371 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 60.10% above currents $4.06 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5.5000 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of OAS in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22M for 101.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity. Shares for $85,500 were bought by Hagale John E.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It has a 6.01 P/E ratio. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cypress Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 3.56 million are owned by Geode Cap Limited Com. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 30.70M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt accumulated 404,160 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Morgan Stanley reported 737,587 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 157 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.02% or 14,726 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management L P owns 3.58M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,620 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 787,467 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 169,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Denny's Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 248,043 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 412,773 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited accumulated 279,741 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 34,219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Fmr Llc owns 1.85 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,074 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 56,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,291 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co holds 31,579 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 4.13 million shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv reported 0.47% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Denny’s Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DENN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Denny’s on watch after Oppenheimer sees rally extending – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider selling action at Denny’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.