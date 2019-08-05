Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Reaches $3.92 52-Week Low; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped By $313,984 Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.80 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.92 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.26B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $3.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $37.89 million less. The stock decreased 7.73% or $0.3284 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9216. About 1.73 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 62.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 1,784 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 4,632 shares with $818,000 value, up from 2,848 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $197.18. About 126,961 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum: Merits And Flaws – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is A Bad Moon Rising For The Stock Market? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $8.93’s average target is 127.71% above currents $3.9216 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. IFS Securities downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $700 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of OAS in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OAS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 49,506 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). World Asset has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Aperio Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 143,692 shares. 22,800 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Waddell And Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 863,802 shares. Cqs Cayman L P owns 374,569 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 76,512 shares. Voya Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 267,885 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.73 million shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 32.68 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Beaumont Prns Ltd Llc has 1,358 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.98M shares. 4,670 are owned by Orrstown Financial Service. Stone Run Cap stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bristol John W And Ny invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Wealth Advisors has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,284 shares. 411,969 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 247,136 are held by Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,379 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 145,982 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. The insider MacLennan David bought $171,050.