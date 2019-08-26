Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Reaches $2.87 After 3.00% Down Move; IGM FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (IGIFF) Sellers Decreased By 28.85% Their Shorts

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.865. About 4.28M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $922.62 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OAS worth $27.68 million less.

IGM FINANCIAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had a decrease of 28.85% in short interest. IGIFF’s SI was 556,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.85% from 782,000 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 348 days are for IGM FINANCIAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s short sellers to cover IGIFF’s short positions. It closed at $26.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Stock Drops 26% on Updated Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $922.62 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity. $85,500 worth of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares were bought by Hagale John E.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $400 lowest target. $8.31’s average target is 190.05% above currents $2.865 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 19. IFS Securities downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $10 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3.90 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Group Lp invested in 68,871 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 267,885 shares. 33,961 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 67,293 shares. Carlson Cap L P reported 1.21 million shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 51,614 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 22,089 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 29.04 million shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 500 shares. One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Capital L P has 0.09% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 95,300 shares or 0% of the stock.