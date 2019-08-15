Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Is At $2.88 Formed Wedge; Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Position By $735.93 Million

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) formed wedge down with $2.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.88 share price. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has $927.45M valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 10.24M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 186.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 3,543 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 5,445 shares with $1.13B value, up from 1,902 last quarter. 3M Co now has $91.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 46,155 shares to 16,019 valued at $1.96 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 25,280 shares and now owns 2.03 million shares. Verizon Communications Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Mngmt accumulated 33,736 shares. Schwartz Counsel has 1.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hillsdale holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 258 shares. Management Ny holds 2,075 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 60,400 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Murphy Cap Management accumulated 46,398 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Farmers Bancorporation reported 4,305 shares. 10,253 are held by Hartline Inv Corp. Burgundy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Research Invsts has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.70 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port accumulated 5,732 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y reported 9,354 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 24,600 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 12.17% above currents $158.81 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $400 lowest target. $8.31’s average target is 188.54% above currents $2.88 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Williams Capital Group maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by IFS Securities to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 72,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 188,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 2,527 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cwm Ltd accumulated 102,844 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has 17,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Prelude Cap Lc holds 235,200 shares. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 370,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).