Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Emera (TSE:EMA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. OAS’s profit would be $9.66M giving it 35.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.50M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter

Among 5 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $53 highest and $48 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is -6.84% below currents $54.96 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of EMA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 626,001 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $12.98 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.

More notable recent Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) ROE Of 9.4% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emera: Solid Dividend Income From This Growing Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Income – January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum: Merits And Flaws – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is A Bad Moon Rising For The Stock Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $6.5 target. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.