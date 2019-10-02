Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) SI Increased By 7.07%

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) had an increase of 7.07% in short interest. BTN’s SI was 21,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.07% from 19,800 shares previously. With 21,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s short sellers to cover BTN’s short positions. The SI to Ballantyne Strong Inc’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 3,768 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) has declined 47.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 14/03/2018 – Ballantyne Introduces Luxury, Artisanal Limited-Edition Collection; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo; 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 87.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. OAS’s profit would be $3.22 million giving it 80.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 6.64 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 52 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. On Monday, April 22 Fundamental Global Investors – LLC bought $32,837 worth of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) or 16,088 shares.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.59 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It has a 4.75 P/E ratio. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.