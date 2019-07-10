Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Contrasting side by side

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.51 N/A 0.44 7.24

In table 1 we can see Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Permianville Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 74.08% for Oasis Petroleum Inc. with average price target of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 5.3% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.