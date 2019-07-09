Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Comparison side by side

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation’s beta is -0.35 which is 135.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and NextDecade Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.08% and an $9 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.8% of NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance while NextDecade Corporation has 8.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats NextDecade Corporation.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.