Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.53 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 2.11 beta and it is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 73.41% for Oasis Petroleum Inc. with average price target of $9. Competitively the average price target of Murphy Oil Corporation is $27.75, which is potential 11.94% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oasis Petroleum Inc. seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. About 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.