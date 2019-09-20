Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.20% -2.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

Oasis Petroleum Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $6.5, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s peers beat Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.