Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.76 N/A -0.11 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.72 N/A 0.24 17.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 66.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has stronger performance than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.