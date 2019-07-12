Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.75 N/A -0.11 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A 0.24 17.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has stronger performance than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.