Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Fuller H B Co Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. OAS’s profit would be $16.10 million giving it 25.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 4.67 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Fuller H B Co (FUL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 96 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 77 sold and trimmed positions in Fuller H B Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 49.48 million shares, down from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fuller H B Co in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 116,705 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company for 1.17 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 227,031 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 53,170 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Los Angeles Capital Equity has 20,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 172,055 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 433,978 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 720,742 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 60 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc accumulated 9,790 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co has 3.10M shares. Prudential Financial owns 1.30 million shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 135,480 shares in its portfolio. Pine Brook Road Advsr Limited Partnership has 29.63% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Regions has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Us National Bank De reported 872 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 0% stake.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.