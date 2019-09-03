Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreased Its Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.61M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.045. About 11.01M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects stated it has 600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 45,368 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,607 shares. L & S Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 44,369 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Valueworks Ltd Liability reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Guardian Life Co Of America, New York-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 19,680 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 633,999 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.56 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Federated Invsts Pa reported 10,563 shares stake. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.08% or 229,841 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.61M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares to 187,006 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.31M for 76.13 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Limited Com holds 36,127 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 22,089 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 424,860 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 27,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Petrus Tru Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 51,980 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 500 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 16.24 million shares. Services Automobile Association owns 51,614 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 872 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Two Sigma Securities Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.