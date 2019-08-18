Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 12.08M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.25 million shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 85 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.21M shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 79,784 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 4.90M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.73 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 252,730 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 72,400 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 12,494 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 1.10M shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 235,200 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 351,868 shares.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.13M shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 384 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Landscape Management Llc accumulated 0.03% or 13,818 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 1.30M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Com invested in 72,750 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 90,650 shares. King Luther Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 44 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 8,600 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 143,979 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1,000 shares.