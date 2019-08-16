Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Holding by $1.89 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Position by $46.72 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 6254.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 519,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 527,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 175,358 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.955. About 2.78M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 110,907 shares to 141,113 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,414 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Sei holds 21,300 shares. Pine Brook Road Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 9.64M shares or 29.63% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Telemus Capital Lc holds 16,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 644,712 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 68,149 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 36,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Highbridge Management Ltd Liability holds 503,066 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Lc invested in 11,000 shares. Smith Asset Gp LP reported 68,871 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 254,400 shares.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.