Oasis Pete (OAS) Valuation Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Stake by $5.54 Million; As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Shares Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 161,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21M, up from 138,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 158,729 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 9.08M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt LP has invested 1.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Legal & General Grp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 413,525 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 10.35M shares. Vanguard Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30.70M shares. Pnc Ser Grp holds 7,795 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 47,668 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 329,961 shares. 309,703 are held by Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 24,174 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 99,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2,527 shares. Etrade Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 58,489 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 41,000 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 42,100 shares to 552,877 shares, valued at $47.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,716 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 81 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 307,174 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3.32M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,388 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 9,658 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,965 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 8,013 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 80 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. 125 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Wills Gru holds 5,562 shares. 2,577 were reported by Asset Mgmt. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 126,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication holds 7,715 shares.

