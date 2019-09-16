Oasis Pete (OAS) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Its Holding; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Market Value Rose While Eam Investors Decreased Its Position by $330,465

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 29.03% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 28.63M shares traded or 142.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 22,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 45,933 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, down from 67,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 471,485 shares traded or 179.88% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 60,372 shares to 169,728 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Blackrock Incorporated holds 9,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 2.08M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 168,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 24,800 shares. Omers Administration holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 14,966 shares. Navellier Associates invested in 175,391 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 2,747 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,684 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.02% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 21,122 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). American Century Companies Inc reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co owns 144,185 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 62,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap Corporation has 6.66 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 40,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr holds 318,104 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). World Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,081 shares. 1.03 million are owned by Creative Planning. 737,587 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 41,000 are owned by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 65,385 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Tru has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 288,609 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 329,961 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.