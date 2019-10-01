Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake Maintained by Rafferty Asset Management Llc; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $11.71 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 331,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 787,467 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 456,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.46 lastly. It is down 60.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 84,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 106,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88M, down from 191,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 6,135 shares to 333,963 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 49,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.22 million shares. Graybill Bartz And Assoc has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,176 shares. 48,781 were accumulated by Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Btr Mngmt reported 49,546 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Co reported 18,770 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 1.43% or 5.96 million shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 93,457 shares. Moreover, Frontier Inv has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.36M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability invested in 36,397 shares. Montag A Associate Inc accumulated 135,070 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd has 7.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,170 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 1.02% or 18,705 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 92,189 shares to 21,182 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,203 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 4.53M shares. Aqr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 404,160 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 157 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 787,467 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Lc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 167,800 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 532,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.08% or 5.46M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 12,620 shares. Chilton Limited Company has 25,442 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Bank Of America De stated it has 2.15M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 46,700 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 1.19M shares. Raymond James Na reported 15,591 shares stake.

