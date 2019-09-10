Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shares Declined While Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 6.30M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.41 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 7,398 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 267,885 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% or 21,021 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.73M shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 15,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 610,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.04% stake. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.24 million shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 13,806 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.55% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 497,208 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 54,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 3.10 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 237,084 shares.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.00 million for 93.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 15,700 shares to 447,550 shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09B for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.