Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shares Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $3.53 Million; Cls Investments Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $1.40 Million; Share Price Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 905.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 29,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 32,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 3.99 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.235. About 5.97M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares to 261,700 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum: A Look At Its 2019 Situation – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is A Bad Moon Rising For The Stock Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (THD) by 3,500 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graniteshares Etf Tr by 20,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,190 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Upgrades US Bancorp (USB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

