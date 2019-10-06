Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shares Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Stake by $703,320; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Increased Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 10.42M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 10,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 299,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.26 million, up from 288,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,475 shares to 214,794 shares, valued at $37.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $28.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 152,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,186 shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc.