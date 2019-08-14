Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $1.62 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Washington Trust Company Cut Its Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 19.30 million shares traded or 66.90% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 110,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WOULD NOT ‘PROACTIVELY’ COOPERATE WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXTREME VETTING OF IMMIGRANTS; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 143,740 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 68,149 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oslo Asset Mgmt As invested in 6.61 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,494 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 238 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 237,084 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 113,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 72,602 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 95,300 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 32,500 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% or 41,334 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 792,092 shares. Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 169,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OAS,PE,QEP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is A Bad Moon Rising For The Stock Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares to 83,232 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.