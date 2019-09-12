Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Cut Position as Shares Declined; Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Increased Its Stake by $934,725

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 85.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 258,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 43,561 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 301,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 2.47M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 62,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The hedge fund held 448,489 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 386,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 3,674 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold USAP shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 10.19% less from 6.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 27,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 967 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 120,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188,534 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 3,525 shares. 967,015 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 404 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 2,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) or 51,217 shares. Ancora Ltd Company reported 63,052 shares. 90,108 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 10.35 million shares. Waddell & Reed Fin invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 40,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 99,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 62,575 shares. 413,525 are owned by Legal General Group Plc. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 532,055 shares in its portfolio. Anson Funds LP holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 300,000 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.89 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.21% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 80,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 196,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,300 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 180,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD).