Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Raised Position; Coatue Management Trimmed Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $120.39 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 95.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 511,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 536,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 7.25 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.44 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 4.43M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 58.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 372,819 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $172.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 8,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 10,200 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,627 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.