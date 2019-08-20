Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Cut Stake by $987,804; Blume Capital Management Upped Holding in Devon Energy (DVN) by $395,250

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 3.92M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 5.60 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares to 819,649 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings.

