Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $703,320; Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose While Brown Capital Management Decreased Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 12,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 345,381 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.18 million, down from 358,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 269,649 shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 10.42M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.59M for 21.37 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.00 million shares to 12.33 million shares, valued at $134.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 936,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

