Oasis Pete New (OAS) Share Price Declined While Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Qci Asset Management Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.33 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 164.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 313,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 503,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 10.08 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 66,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Iron Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 13,040 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. M&T Bankshares Corporation has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 5,834 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 204 shares. Conning invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 10,474 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,565 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.5% or 14,712 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc Management, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 28,672 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 5,243 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 63,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares to 253,414 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 332,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,062 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 39,742 shares to 198,000 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,200 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).