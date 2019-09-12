Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position Boosted by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Cortland Associates Cut Stake by $849,018

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 440,033 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.89 million, down from 446,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.645. About 8.99M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp holds 32,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 84,436 were reported by One Trading Limited Partnership. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 24,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 138,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability owns 65,385 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 58,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 787,467 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 15,591 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 561,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Com stated it has 32,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 36.22M were reported by Blackrock. Prelude Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pitcairn Com invested in 10,022 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.95 million for 30.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 1.79% or 196,130 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 6,695 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,774 shares. 46,170 were reported by Penobscot Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 123,641 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc has invested 5.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 59,752 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.32% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated accumulated 317,752 shares. Liberty Capital owns 43,056 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada accumulated 36,877 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 4,023 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.21 million shares. Victory Management has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Harbour Invest Management Ltd holds 15,460 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.