Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $30.98 Million as Stock Price Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 159,605 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 164.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 313,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 503,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 6.70 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 1.73M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Incorporated stated it has 1.41M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 105,447 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 0.01% or 68,871 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has 72,602 shares. 169,462 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 69,210 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 0% stake. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 424,860 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Walleye Trading Ltd owns 95,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,952 shares to 35,143 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 86,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 304,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.2% or 290,700 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 24,120 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 500,214 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,485 shares. Westfield Capital LP accumulated 0.32% or 946,345 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 78,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 528,847 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 5,008 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,972 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 5,306 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Proshare Advsr has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 4,209 shares.