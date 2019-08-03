Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holder Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position Increased by North Run Capital Lp

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12 million, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 28,846 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66 million for 35.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 440,300 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com reported 143,692 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 183,532 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 1.73M shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 36,127 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co has 76,644 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 13,806 shares. Ellington Management Gru Lc owns 497,208 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 12,218 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 70,000 are owned by American Assets Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.04% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 9,697 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 71,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Incorporated holds 17,980 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 12,344 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 715,268 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 20,994 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,677 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com owns 25,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Run Capital Lp reported 4.42% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,963 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 48,946 shares.

