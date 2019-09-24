Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holder Corecommodity Management Decreased Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 35,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.25. About 12.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets to a $24 billion valuation Plus, is Facebook having a negative impact on society? Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming to Code, and James Comey narrates his imminent audiobook; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 156,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 119,740 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 276,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 9.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 89.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 7,150 shares to 42,431 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 11,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 33,064 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As accumulated 11.29% or 7.72M shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 532,055 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.53M are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 99,403 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 344,028 were reported by First Limited Partnership. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 58,489 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 11,592 shares. Kessler Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,771 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 94,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv owns 2.89M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 220,627 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.