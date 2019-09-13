Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.54 N/A 2.88 7.59 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.89 N/A 0.48 21.84

In table 1 we can see Oasis Midstream Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WPX Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oasis Midstream Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 84.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. On the other hand, WPX Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 38.50% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than WPX Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while WPX Energy Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 11 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.