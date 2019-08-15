Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

We are comparing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.74 N/A 2.88 7.59 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.94 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and VAALCO Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Oasis Midstream Partners LP is $28, with potential upside of 80.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.