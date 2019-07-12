Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.39 N/A 2.88 7.24 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -4.42 0.00

Demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.3% and 38.8%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.