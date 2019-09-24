Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.74 N/A 2.88 7.59 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Oasis Petroleum Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 62.98% upside potential and an average target price of $28. Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $6.43, with potential upside of 79.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Oasis Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.