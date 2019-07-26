Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

We are comparing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.44 N/A 2.88 7.24 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.56 N/A 1.91 4.64

Demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 28.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 11 of the 11 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.