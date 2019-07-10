Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.40 N/A 2.88 7.24 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.99 N/A 0.14 30.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mexco Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Mexco Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Mexco Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 5% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. 0.5% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Mexco Energy Corporation

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.