Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.44 N/A 2.88 7.24 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.27 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $28, and a 28.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s potential upside is 63.56% and its average price target is $9.83. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.3% and 91.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.