Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.68 N/A 2.88 7.59 Gulfport Energy Corporation 5 0.36 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 68.27%. Competitively Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.63, with potential upside of 13.08%. The data provided earlier shows that Oasis Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Gulfport Energy Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.